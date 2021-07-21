Coroner ID’s woman who was shot, killed by Nampa police

The Ada County Coroner's Office has identified the woman shot and killed by Nampa police officers last week as 51-year-old Dawn Simpson.

The Ada County Coroner's office said Tuesday that Simpson died from a gunshot wound at a Boise hospital on Friday, the Idaho Statesman reported.

The Nampa Police Department said the shooting happened earlier that day after officers responded to a report of trespassing in a Nampa neighborhood and found Simpson parked in the driveway of a home. The police department said officers told Simpson to get out of the car, but she refused and instead drove away, hitting a patrol car in the process.

Police followed her a few blocks before confronting her again. The Nampa Police Department said that's when Simpson pointed a gun at police and fired the weapon, and the officers returned fire.

Nampa Lt. Eric Skoglund said four officers were placed on leave in connection with the shooting, and the Canyon County Critical Incident Task Force is investigating.