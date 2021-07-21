National Politics

Kansas City police say man killed in overnight shooting

The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo

A man has died in an overnight shooting in a southeastern Kansas City neighborhood, police there said.

The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. Wednesday near Ruskin Way Park, police said in a news release. Officers who were working another call in the area heard gunfire and responded, finding a man with a gunshot wound, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not immediately released, and police said they did not immediately have any suspects in the case.

