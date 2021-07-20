Biloxi council votes not to keep fire chief of past 8 years

A city on the Mississippi Gulf Coast is not rehiring the man who has been fire chief the past eight years.

Biloxi City Council members voted 4-3 Tuesday against keeping Joe Boney on the job, news outlets reported. He has worked 37 years for the Biloxi Fire Department.

Boney announced July 6 that he intended to resign at the end of the year after he heard that some council members did not intend to keep him as chief.

The council and Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich started new four-year terms at the beginning of July, and they are choosing people to lead city departments.

After Tuesday's vote, the city attorney said Boney can work up to 90 more days while the mayor finds a new nominee for fire chief.