Fauci, Sen. Paul trade barbs in fiery COVID-19 hearing

No lost love between these two.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, and Kentucky GOP Sen. Rand Paul accused each other of lying during a contentious Senate hearing on Capitol Hill.

The world-famous pandemic doctor bristled on Tuesday when Paul insinuated that the U.S. helped fund research at a controversial Chinese lab that could have sparked the COVID-19 outbreak.

“I have not lied before Congress. I have never lied. Certainly not before Congress. Case closed,” Fauci told Paul before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, saying a study the senator mentioned referenced a different sort of virus entirely from the one responsible for the coronavirus outbreak.

“Senator Paul, you do not know what you’re talking about, quite frankly,” Fauci said. “And I want to say that officially. You do not know what you’re talking about.”

The mild-mannered doctor added, “If anybody is lying here, senator, it is you.”

