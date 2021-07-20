National Politics

Fauci, Sen. Paul trade barbs in fiery COVID-19 hearing

DAVE GOLDINER New York Daily News

No lost love between these two.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, and Kentucky GOP Sen. Rand Paul accused each other of lying during a contentious Senate hearing on Capitol Hill.

The world-famous pandemic doctor bristled on Tuesday when Paul insinuated that the U.S. helped fund research at a controversial Chinese lab that could have sparked the COVID-19 outbreak.

“I have not lied before Congress. I have never lied. Certainly not before Congress. Case closed,” Fauci told Paul before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, saying a study the senator mentioned referenced a different sort of virus entirely from the one responsible for the coronavirus outbreak.

“Senator Paul, you do not know what you’re talking about, quite frankly,” Fauci said. “And I want to say that officially. You do not know what you’re talking about.”

The mild-mannered doctor added, “If anybody is lying here, senator, it is you.”

———

  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service