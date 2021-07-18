Meridian inaugurates its 1st Black municipal judge

A city in eastern Mississippi has sworn in its first Black municipal judge.

Dustin Markham took the oath of office Friday in Meridian, WTOK-TV reported. The City-County on Tuesday approved him as the successor for former Judge Robbie Jones.

Markham served one term on the City Council before running unsuccessfully for mayor in 2017. Markham has his own law practice. Many supporters came out to watch his inauguration.

Markham said he wants the court system to be more empathetic to its citizens.

“I have some versatility because I come from the juvenile justice center, so there are a lot of things out there that you see that the public doesn’t normally see," Markham said. “It’s going to be able to give me some better understanding or basis of knowledge as to how we either apply disciplinary aspects to individuals or rehabilitative aspects to individuals.

“In the end, we need to do what’s best for citizens to make sure they have a safe environment,” he said.