Wildlife agency names 1st Black chief of law enforcement

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks has named the first African American chief of its law enforcement bureau. The state agency was founded in 1932.

Col. Jerry Carter, a U.S. Army veteran, will oversee the work of 160 officers statewide.

Carter began his career with the department in 1988 as a conservation officer assigned to his home area of Leflore County.

Carter has served in many roles in the department, moving through the ranks as a boater and hunter education administrator, coordinator of communications, commander of the honor guard, emergency management coordinator and commander of the North Mississippi Law Enforcement Region.

He earned his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice in 2018 from Mississippi Valley State University and is on track to complete all requirements for a master’s degree this year.

In a news release, Carter said he credits his achievement to God, family, friends, past and present colleagues and the sporting public of Mississippi.