St. Louis-area man wounded in shootout with police, charged

A 47-year-old St. Louis-area man was charged Friday with first-degree assault and other felonies after being wounded in a shootout with police in a lake community.

An officer in Lake Saint Louis shot Christopher L. Mangold after a Mangold fired several shots following a chase Thursday night. He was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition. No officers were injured.

The charges against Mangold include not only first-degree assault but felony counts of resisting arrest and domestic assault, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. He also faces a charge of armed criminal action, which under Missouri law carries a sentence of from three to 15 years in prison.

The charges allege that Mangold choked his wife Thursday night and told her, “You’re going to die tonight.” However, she escaped and got help at a friend’s home.

As police came to the friend’s home, an officer saw Mangold approach in a red Mercedes, the charges said. The officer drew his pistol and ordered to Mangold to show his hands, but he sped off.

He struck another vehicle, got out of his with two handguns and began firing.

Lake Saint Louis is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of St. Louis.