Trump meets with Rep. Kevin McCarthy as deadline for Capitol riot committee looms

Former President Donald Trump said he will meet with Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Thursday as the House minority leader faces a looming deadline to decide which Republicans to appoint to the Jan. 6 riot committee — if any.

The 45th president did not mention the agenda for the meeting, which he said would take place at his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey.

“Much to discuss!” Trump said in an email message.

McCarthy faces a tricky political decision related to the House special committee established by majority Democrats to probe the storming of the Capitol by Trump supporters on Jan. 6.

The committee announced it will start its work on July 26 with a public hearing featuring law enforcement officers who battled to protect the citadel of democracy from the violent mob.

That means McCarthy has to decide which Republican lawmakers he wants to fill his five slots on the 13-member Democratic-led panel.

He may alternatively decide to refuse to appoint anyone. A boycott might appeal to hardliners but would also leave the GOP powerless to rein in Democrats or use the committee as a political platform.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., decided to appoint the select committee after Senate Republicans blocked a bipartisan 9/11-style independent commission.