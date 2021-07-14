National Politics

Police: 2 killed, 3 injured in house fire in Kansas City

The Associated Press

A Kansas City Fire Department firefighter inspects the damage caused by a deadly fire Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (Rebecca Slezak/The Kansas City Star via AP)
KANSAS CITY, Mo.

Two people were killed and three others injured after a house fire Wednesday in northwest Kansas City, Missouri, police said.

The Kansas City Star reports that police spokeswoman Donna Drake confirmed the two deaths and said two of the other victims suffered critical injuries.

The victims' names and ages were not immediately available.

Earlier in the day, fire officials said three children and one adult had been taken to local hospitals.

