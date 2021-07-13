Public again barred as jury selection continues for sheriff

FILE - This booking photograph released by the Limestone Sheriff's Office shows Sheriff Mike Blakely following his arrest on theft and ethics charges on Aug. 22, 2019. Blakely is set to stand trial nearly two years after he was indicted. Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday, July 12, 2021, for the Limestone County sheriff, who has continued to serve despite facing a dozen felony counts alleging he stole campaign donations, got interest-free loans and solicited money from employees. (Limestone County Sheriff's Office via AP) AP

Jury selection for the corruption trial of a longtime north Alabama sheriff continued Tuesday with members of the public and news media barred from the proceedings for a second day.

Retired Criminal Appeals Judge Pamela Baschab, who is presiding in the case against Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely because local judges stepped aside, did not issue a written order explaining the ban, which runs counter to an Alabama Supreme Court decision that said closing pretrial proceedings undermines public trust.

Deputies who work for Blakely were used to guard doors and keep the public and media members out of his trial, news outlets reported.

A court baliff told reporters Monday as jury selection began that Baschab wanted to make sure potential jurors were comfortable and not bothered by members of the media. The public presumably will be allowed once testimony begins.

In office since 1983 and indicted in 2019, the 70-year-old Blakely has pleaded not guilty to a dozen felony counts alleging he stole campaign donations, got interest-free loans and solicited money from employees.

Blakely has continued to work since Alabama law doesn't require that an indicted sheriff be suspended or removed. A felony conviction would result in his automatic removal from office.