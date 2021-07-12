Without announcing, Conn. Gov. Ned Lamont looks like he is already running for reelection

HARTFORD, Conn. — In a picturesque scene overlooking Long Island Sound, Gov. Ned Lamont recently stood on a pristine public beach with 25 supporters who heaped praise on him for fighting against climate change.

Speaker after speaker praised Lamont for his work, and Connecticut's Democratic governor highlighted the virtues of a new law that municipalities had pushed for years that includes state funding to prevent flooding and block the impacts of rising sea levels along the shoreline.

It could have been a reelection announcement instead of a bill-signing ceremony.

For a 67-year-old governor who has made no public announcements about his future intentions, Lamont certainly looks like a candidate.

Over the past few months, Lamont has often declared his opposition to tax increases and pointed to a balanced state budget fueled by steadily growing tax revenues. On three separate days recently, he announced that new companies will be moving to lower Fairfield County in what he has proclaimed as “The Connecticut Comeback,” after years of major budget deficits under previous governors. The newcomers range from global giant Philip Morris International with $28.7 billion in revenue last year to a financial technology startup.

Returning early from his longtime vacation home on the island of North Haven, Maine, Lamont marched in two July 4 parades, including the popular “Boom Box Parade” in Willimantic. He finished up the week after the Fourth with a press conference at Bristol Hospital, touting Connecticut’s vaccine rate, which ranks among the best in the nation.

After the bill signing in Guilford, he declined to talk about his future plans — in the same way he has repeatedly avoided the issue for months.

Asked if he had any thoughts about announcing for reelection in 2022, Lamont said, “No thoughts at all. Zero. You ask me this every month.” As he walked to his awaiting car, Lamont said that he planned to avoid discussing reelection for “as long as I can.”

Running on his coronavirus record

As a handful of Republicans line up to challenge the popular governor, the campaign strategy is clear: Lamont will present a record of fiscal responsibility in a state that is finally reviving its economy. And with the General Assembly largely out of his way over the last year and a half, Lamont has presided over a state that has been among the leaders in vaccinations and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Quinnipiac University political science professor Scott McLean said Lamont is making the correct move by holding off on his public intentions at a time when the state is still dealing with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“This is not really the time to announce you’re running for reelection,” McLean said in an interview. “He doesn’t want to show his cards before we’re out of the pandemic. I think he wants to portray himself as the governor and not the candidate. Right now, it’s time to be visible, accessible and transparent.”

In the upcoming campaign, McLean said he believes the two biggest issues that are likely to be on voters’ minds will be the ongoing pandemic and the state of the Connecticut economy.

“He’ll have to run on his record, and I don’t think there’s any bigger part of his record than how he performed when it comes to the coronavirus,” McLean said of Lamont.

At Bristol Hospital on July 8, Lamont took a victory lap as his public health commissioner, Dr. Deidre Giffords, talked about the state’s achievements — with some of the best numbers in the nation. The state’s coronavirus positivity rate was 0.52% that day with only 26 COVID-19-related hospitalizations. Official state statistics say that 9.6 million tests have been taken in a state of only 3.5 million residents.

Giffords said those numbers represented “some very, very good news” and having nearly 80% of residents over the age of 18 with at least one vaccination dose was “a very commendable milestone and achievement for the state.”

Another issue next year, McLean said, could be how the state is handling the legalization of recreational marijuana in which retail sales are not expected to start until mid-2022 — only months before the election. Other issues like climate change are not expected to move large blocs of voters in the same way as the coronavirus and financial pocketbook issues, he said.

In public polling, Lamont has fared well lately. His approval ratings doubled in March to 57% in the Sacred Heart University poll and remained relatively steady at 56% in the university’s poll released in mid-May. Overall, 71% of voters surveyed supported Lamont’s handling of the pandemic in March, along with 69% in the second poll.

A turnaround since 2020

Lamont’s fortunes have changed sharply since early 2020 when he suffered a high-profile defeat of his plan for electronic highway tolls, which failed to gain sufficient support in the state legislature.

Since then, Lamont has made a complete turnaround as a can-do, CEO governor who has almost single-handedly ruled the state with executive orders for the past 16 months during the coronavirus pandemic.

With tax revenues surging, the state budget was balanced without tax increases. Lamont signed laws legalizing online gambling and recreational marijuana.

He governed at times without a pesky legislature blocking him as it did on highway tolls. He moved quickly and acted decisively. And he became the face of the pandemic in Connecticut with televised press conferences at least twice a week for one hour as he leaned into his strength as a career CEO.

Despite his immense wealth as a Greenwich multimillionaire who has self-funded three statewide campaigns, Lamont largely does not come across as an uncaring rich guy or heavy-handed, as critics said of former Gov. Dannel P. Malloy.

State Republican chairman Ben Proto said that Republicans are operating under the assumption that Lamont is seeking reelection, but they don’t think that his popularity will last. Bob Stefanowski, who lost to Lamont in 2018, and former House Republican leader Themis Klarides of Derby are considered among the party’s leading contenders to run against Lamont.

The legislature is expected to vote in the coming days on whether to extend Lamont’s emergency powers until Sept. 30. So far, he said that hundreds of separate actions have now been narrowed down to 11 in which he still has power.

“One of the reasons why he’s seeking to extend his powers is he understands that his approval rating is artificial, and it’s based on COVID, and it’s about to fall off,” Proto said of Lamont. “The longer he can unilaterally rule the state and do things on his own and take credit for those things, he thinks it will move his approval rating back up. The legislative Democrats seem to be more than happy to abdicate their constitutional responsibilities to give him that authority. … They’re hiding behind his purple robe — as cowards usually do.”

Proto added, “I think he really likes the power he’s had for the last 16 months.”

Sacred Heart University political science professor Gary Rose said he does not believe that the extension of Lamont’s emergency powers is as much of a concern to the general public as it is to Republicans at the state Capitol.

“I don’t think too many people outside the legislature are scrutinizing this separation of powers issue that I know the Republicans are banging the drum on,” Rose said in an interview. “To me, that’s not really an issue that’s going to affect him at all. I don’t think so. I think the public felt it was necessary, and I’m not even sure how many voters really are aware of this controversy going on with his powers.”

Rose, though, said it is hard to predict which issues will be prominent and what voters will be thinking a full year from now about Lamont.

“His approval ratings at this point certainly suggest that he’s pretty popular, but the reason that his approval ratings have been high is due to the pandemic,” Rose said. “What happens when the issue turns away from the pandemic to other matters that are germane to voters? I wouldn’t say that he is by any means a shoe-in. He’s got the resources to do it. That’s for sure. I’d be very surprised if he doesn’t seek reelection.

“He doesn’t really come across, at least in the minds of a lot of voters, as a tax-and-spend Democrat. That certainly is going to help him with the unaffiliated voters and the center ground, of which there are many voters here in Connecticut.”

“He’s kind of checking all the right boxes for a reelection.’'