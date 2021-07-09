3 get life in prison for 2019 slaying of Georgia deputy

A judge sentenced three men to life in prison for the 2019 slaying of a northeast Georgia sheriff’s deputy.

Hall County Superior Court Judge Jason Deal imposed the sentences Thursday, a week after a jury convicted Hector Garcia-Solis, Eric Velazquez and London Clements of murder.

All three were 17 years old when Hall County Sheriff’s Deputy Blane Dixon was fatally shot. Garcia-Solis, who had admitted to pulling the trigger and was convicted of malice murder, was sentenced to life with no chance of parole, The Times of Gainesville reported.

“I’m truly sorry for what I’ve done to y’all,” Garcia-Solis told Dixon's family during the sentencing hearing.

Velazquez and Clements, convicted of felony murder, were both sentenced to life with a chance of parole.

Members of the slain deputy's family described their grief in statements to the judge.

"I do not forgive y’all at all,” Dixon’s father, Fred Dixon, said to the defendants.

In addition to murder charges, the three were also found guilty in a series of burglaries and car thefts in the days leading up to the car chase and shootout with police in which Dixon was killed in a Gainesville neighborhood on July 7, 2019.