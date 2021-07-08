Abrams voting rights group tops $100 million in fundraising since late 2018

ATLANTA — The voting rights group Stacey Abrams founded after losing the 2018 election to Gov. Brian Kemp, Fair Fight, reported Thursday that it has raised another $6 million in the past five months.

That’s more than any candidate running for office in 2022, and puts the group over $100 million raised in the past 2 1/2 years.

Like Abrams, the group’s political action committee has national fundraising reach and it played a major role in promoting Georgia Democratic candidates in the 2020 elections.

It was the leading Georgia donor to the state party and worked to get out the vote that led to Democrats winning the presidential race and two U.S. Senate seats here.

Fair Fight’s PAC is expected to play a similar role in 2022, when Abrams may be on the ballot running a rematch race against Kemp and Democrats will be looking to win statewide offices for the first time in more than a decade.

As has been typically the case, about 90% of the money Fair Fight raised in recent months came from outside of Georgia. By the end of June, the group reported having about $25 million in the bank.