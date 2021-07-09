Tupelo buys county truck for new mayor who was supervisor

A new Mississippi mayor will continue driving the pickup truck he used as a county supervisor. The city of Tupelo is buying the vehicle from Lee County.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported that city and county officials agreed Tuesday on the $35,000 price tag for the 2020 Ford F150 Lariat SuperCrew 4x4.

Republican Todd Jordan had been a supervisor for a year and a half before he was recently sworn in as mayor.

“I thought If we could get that (truck) from the county, we wouldn’t have to go and purchase a new truck that would be a more expensive price,” Jordan told the newspaper.

Don Lewis, the city’s chief operations officer, said Tupelo allocates money each year to purchase new vehicles.

Jordan and Lewis found that if the city bought a new vehicle for Jordan, it might not arrive until 2022. Instead of a new truck, Jordan suggested that the city buy his county-owned truck. It has leather upholstery, heated and cooled seats and heated side mirrors. Its market value is between $49,838-$54,885, according to city and county documents.

It’s common practice for newly elected officials to purchase new vehicles at taxpayers' expense. They can also use a vehicle from the government fleet.

Lewis said when former Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton was elected in 2013, the Democrat temporarily drove a Toyota Prius from the city fleet. Eventually, the city bought a Toyota Highlander for Shelton to use. After Shelton was elected in 2017, he kept driving the SUV. Lewis said the Highlander will go to another employee in the administrative department or to a department that's short on vehicles.