Idaho gubernatorial primary grows crowded with 11 candidates

Eleven candidates have now filed paperwork with the state indicating run for Idaho governor in 2022, creating a crowded Republican primary.

The Idaho Press reports the Republican incumbent, Gov. Brad Little, hasn’t yet announced his re-election plans but is expected to run and has been fundraising.

Seven other Republicans, one Democrat and two unaffiliated candidates have filed paperwork so far, some just quietly turning in the paperwork and others actively campaigning.

Besides current GOP Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin and anti-government activist Ammon Bundy — who is running as a Republican but has been disavowed by state GOP Chairman Tom Luna — Republican candidates include Ed Humphreys of Eagle, Lisa Marie of Boise, Chris Hammond of Lewiston, Jeff Cotton of Boise and Cody Usabel of Meridian.

Melissa Sue Robinson of Nampa has filed to run as a Democrat, and John Dionne of Boise and Robert Dempsey of Paul have both filed paperwork to run as unaffiliated candidates.