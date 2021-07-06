2 women chosen to lead Jackson City Council for 1st time

For the first time in the history of Mississippi's capital city, the City Council president and vice-president are women.

Jackson City Council members voted 4-3 Tuesday to elect Virgi Lindsay as council president and Angelique Lee as vice president.

Lindsay thanked her colleagues for their support and Councilman Aaron Banks for his service as president in the past year.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said the votes were a powerful moment for Jackson, according to WLBT-TV.

“Maybe us gentlemen can learn from the ladies,” Lumumba said.