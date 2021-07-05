Birmingham police officer arrested on rape, drug charges

A Birmingham police officer was arrested on charges of rape and drug possession after investigators searched his home following a complaint about allegations of misconduct, authorities said.

Officer Matthew Wilcox, 37, was arrested Saturday and relieved of duties, news outlets reported. Records showed he was released from the Jefferson County Jail on a bail of $26,000 on Sunday.

Police received a complaint about an officer on Friday and searched Wilcox's home, according to a statement from Birmingham police. He was arrested after investigators allegedly found items including illegal drugs and guns.

Authorities did not release any details about the alleged sexual assault other than to say it did not occur while Wilcox was on duty.

Court records were not available on Monday to show whether Wilcox had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.