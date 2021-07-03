Police: Man killed, woman injured in deliberately set fire

A man was killed and a female neighbor was injured in a fire in a south Philadelphia home that investigators said was deliberately set, authorities said.

Police said the male victim was found inside the home after the blaze was reported just before 5:30 a.m. Saturday. The man wasn't immediately identified, police said.

A 90-year-old neighbor was injured while evacuating her home, police said. She was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in stable condition.

Police said the fire marshal was at the scene and declared the blaze an arson. Homicide detectives were notified.