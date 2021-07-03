Military planes again fly over SC beaches in July 4th salute

Military planes will again fly over South Carolina's beaches to celebrate Independence Day.

The “Salute From the Shore” is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. Sunday at the South Carolina-North Carolina state line north of Myrtle Beach.

Two F-16s from Shaw Air Force Base will start the salute and a larger, slower C-17 transport plane from Charleston Air Force Base will follow five minutes later.

The planes will fly south and west following South Carolina’s coast. The F16s should reach Hilton Head Island and Beaufort in about 35 minutes, while the C-17 will take about 50 minutes.

This is the 12th year for the flyover. People on the beach are encouraged to wave flags and make signs to show their patriotism.

Organizers said civilians have been invited to fly vintage aircraft along the same route after the military planes.