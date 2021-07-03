Oregon gov. invokes Emergency Conflagration Act for wildfire

For the second time in a week, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act in order to get resources to a fire burning in Wasco County.

The governor’s declaration late Thursday allows for the state fire marshal to mobilize firefighters to assist local resources battling the fire.

“This year’s fire season is already proving to be serious,” Brown said on Friday. “As we head into the 4th of July weekend, it is imperative that all Oregonians remain mindful of fire safety and prevention. Please remember to be prepared, responsible, and to honor all burn bans.”

The Sunset Valley Fire, which is near The Dalles and is estimated to be 987 acres, was first reported around 3:45 p.m. on Thursday.

The fire forced Highway 197 to close and since then has damaged a barn, several outbuildings, multiple vehicles and a portion of a local cherry orchard.

Several evacuation notices were issued Thursday. Currently, ; there are level 1 and 2 evacuations in place, which mean “Get Ready” and “Get Set”.

There have not been any reported injuries.

On Friday, firefighting crews from Marion, Yamhill, Multnomah and Linn Counties are mopping up hot spots, monitoring the perimeter of the fire and expanding the defensible space around homes.

Earlier this week, the governor invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act for the Wrentham Market Fire, also in Wasco County. The fire has covered an estimated 10,000 acres since it was first discovered Tuesday. As of Thursday afternoon it was 38% contained.