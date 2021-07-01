Police union files suit over ban on no-knock warrants

A police union has filed suit to stop a ban on no-knock warrants in Kentucky's second-largest city.

The Fraternal Order of Police Bluegrass Lodge No. 4 filed suit Wednesday against the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government and sought a temporary restraining order against the no-knock warrant ban enacted last week. The ban followed months of debate after Breonna Taylor was killed by police in Louisville during a raid at her apartment.

The union said in the lawsuit that banning the warrants is unsafe and the organization has the right to bargain on behalf of Lexington officers over such changes.

“LPD officers now face an enhanced risk of serious physical injury and death caused by the no-knock ordinance,” union attorney Scott Crosbie said in the lawsuit.

The city said it does not comment publicly on litigation.