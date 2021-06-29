Georgia’s highest court to get new leadership this week

The Georgia Supreme Court is set to get new leadership this week.

Presiding Justice David Nahmias is to be sworn in as chief justice, and Justice Michael Boggs is to be sworn in as the new presiding justice. Outgoing Chief Justice Harold Melton is set to swear in both men on Thursday at 3 p.m. in the House Chamber at the Georgia Capitol.

The chief justice heads the state judicial branch and speaks for the state's highest court. He also chairs the Georgia Judicial Council, which makes policy for the judicial branch. The presiding justice oversees oral arguments and deliberation meetings in the chief justice's absence and is vice-chair of the Judicial Council.

Both the chief justice and presiding justice are elected to the positions by their fellow justices for a four-year term.

Nahmias has served on the high court since he was appointed by then-Gov. Sonny Perdue in August 2009. Boggs was appointed in 2016 by then-Gov. Nathan Deal.

Melton announced in February that he planned to leave after serving on the high court since 2005. Law firm Troutman Pepper announced Tuesday that Melton would be joining the firm on July 19.