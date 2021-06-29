Police veteran to be Mississippi city’s first woman chief

A veteran police officer in Mississippi is in line to become the first woman to serve as her city’s police chief.

Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr., announced Tuesday that he has selected Penny Jones for the chief’s job, according to Mississippi news outlets.. The Vicksburg Board of Aldermen is expected to vote on her nomination July 6.

Jones is a Vicksburg native who joined the police department in 1999. She has served as deputy chief, patrol commander, domestic violence officer, senior patrol officer, narcotics officer and criminal and crime scene investigator.

If confirmed, she will succeed Milton Moore, who was not re-appointed by Flaggs.

“Deputy Chief Jones is a dedicated and accomplished law enforcement officer with over two decades of extensive experience in public safety,” Flaggs said in a statement. “She holds Master’s and Bachelor’s degrees in criminal justice and is nearing the completion of a Master’s degree in workforce education. I believe Penny to be a qualified and driven individual with the experience necessary to make our police department the best that it can be.”

Jones was promoted from captain to deputy chief over patrol in 2019 — making her the first woman to command the patrol division.

Her daughter, Alexis Hall, is also a Vicksburg police officer.