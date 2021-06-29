National Politics
Biden’s DC church says president won’t be denied Communion over abortion stance
A Washington, D.C., church attended by President Joe Biden says it will not deny him Communion despite a vote by U.S. Catholic bishops on the question.
“Holy Trinity Catholic Church will not deny the Eucharist to persons presenting themselves to receive it,” wrote the church in a statement.
In a 168-55 vote, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops decided June 18 to move forward with a proposal to deny Communion to politicians who support abortion rights, NPR reported.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
