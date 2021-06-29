Allentown council member charged with child endangerment

An Allentown council member and former mayoral candidate was charged Tuesday with child endangerment after prosecutors said she took a runaway teenager to a tent encampment used by homeless people, where he was subsequently solicited for sex.

Ce-Ce Gerlach, 35, was working as a homeless outreach caseworker when she gave the 16-year-old boy a tent and other supplies, took him to an Allentown encampment known as “Tent City” and asked a resident there to look after him, according to the Lehigh County district attorney’s office.

The boy spent parts of two days and one night at the camp before another caseworker spotted him there. He told police he was solicited for sex in exchange for a cigarette, and saw prostitution and fighting, authorities say.

Gerlach was charged with endangering the welfare of children and failing to report suspected child abuse, both misdemeanors. She was arraigned Tuesday and released on unsecured bail, according to the district attorney’s office.

Gerlach declined comment to The Associated Press on Tuesday. A phone message was left with her attorney seeking comment.

Gerlach, a longtime community activist and former school board member who was elected to City Council in 2019, entered the race for mayor but lost in last month's Democratic primary.