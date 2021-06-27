National Politics

Man shot, killed by police in Southern California suburb

The Associated Press

AZUSA, Calif.

Police fatally shot a man Sunday afternoon in California's San Gabriel Valley, authorities said.

The man, whose name was not immediately released, was pronounced dead at the scene in Azusa around 1 p.m.

At least one officer, believed to be a member of the Azusa Police Department, opened fire in the shooting, officials said. Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department are assisting in the investigation, as is typical when such shootings occur in smaller police departments.

Authorities did not immediately say what led to the shooting.

Azusa is about 25 miles (40.23 kilometers) northeast of downtown Los Angeles.

  Comments  

National Politics

Officer shoots and kills Kansas woman with gun in small town

June 27, 2021 5:46 PM

Celebrities

Catalans jeer Spanish king amid efforts to ease tensions

June 27, 2021 5:46 PM

National Politics

Texarkana, Arkansas, police: Man fatally shot after threats

June 27, 2021 5:46 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service