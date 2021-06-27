Texarkana, Arkansas, police: Man fatally shot after threats

A 37-year-old man was fatally shot by a Texarkana, Arkansas, police officer when he charged at officers with an object in his hand and threatened them, according to police.

One officer opened fire, shooting Don Crowson as Crowson approached the officers Saturday night with the object, yelling he was going to kill them, according to a statement by the police department.

Police did not reveal what the object is or release the name of the officer, who was placed on paid leave pending an investigation into the shooting.

Crowson was dead at the scene and his body is being sent to the state medical examiner, according to the statement.

No officers were injured.

Officers were investigating reports of a man pacing in a street, jumping on a fence and saying he was going to kill someone when officers encountered Crowson inside an apartment, the statement said.