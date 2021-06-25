GOP lawmakers send governor election bill he’s vowed to veto

A bill to require voter ID and make a host of other changes to Pennsylvania election law passed the state Senate Friday on party lines and is on its way to the Democratic governor, who plans to veto it.

Senators voted on party lines, 29-21, for the Republican-crafted measure, which would also alter registration and ballot counting deadlines and create several new methods to check election results.

“We are here once again dealing with the issue of what can clearly be termed voter suppression,” said Sen. Vince Hughes, D-Philadelphia. He said all of the proposed changes would limit ballot access. “It's all they do. They limit the franchise and not expand it.”

The bill was developed in large part in response to GOP voters' anger over President Donald Trump's re-election loss last year.

It also makes changes county elections officials have sought to begin processing ballots earlier and to set an earlier deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot.

Sen. David Argall, R-Schuylkill, said many voters have lost confidence in elections, and the changes might help.

Wolf press secretary Lyndsay Kensinger said Gov. Tom Wolf plans to veto the bill.