Florida governor signs workforce development bills

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a package of bills Thursday partly focused on workforce development, as well as one measure that would provide public money to allow high school students enrolled in private schools to take classes at public colleges and universities.

The bill signed into law by the governor sets aside $15.5 million for the state's dual enrollment scholarship program. During the legislative session, the proposal met opposition from most Democrats who objected to using public money to benefit those attending private schools.

The governor also signed two bills championed by House Speaker Chris Sprowls during the legislative session, including one that would establish a position within the governor's office to help build collaborations across the economy and schools. The hope is to better align workforce training with the demands of the economy.

A key aspect of another bill signed into law by the governor Thursday would provide workers compensation coverage to students taking part in work programs. The coverage would be made available through their schools.