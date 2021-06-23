Missouri judge: Medicaid expansion unconstitutional

A Missouri judge on Wednesday ruled that a voter-approved ballot measure to expand Medicaid is unconstitutional.

Cole County Circuit Court Judge Jon Beetem said the amendment unconstitutionally sought to force lawmakers to set aside money for the expansion.

Under the Constitution, lawmakers can’t be forced to make appropriations unless the ballot measure includes a funding mechanism.

Voters passed the constitutional amendment last year. But Republican Gov. Mike Parson refused to implement it because lawmakers didn’t set aside any money for it.

Three low-income women sued to try to force the state to enact the program.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs said they will appeal Beetem's decision.