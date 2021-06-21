National Politics

Sex offender sentenced to 10 years for possessing child porn

The Associated Press

SEATTLE

A registered sex offender was sentenced to 10 years in prison for possessing child pornography, federal prosecutors said Monday.

Johnathon Umphlett, 31, of Arkansas, pleaded guilty in October 2020 to having images of children engaged in sexually explicit conduct on his phone, said Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa Gorman.

Seattle police had contacted Umphlett after a witness at a restaurant reported that he was looking at child pornography on his phone. A forensic analysis of the phone found 68 files of images of child rape and abuse, Gorman said.

Umphlett was convicted in Arkansas in 2014 of sexually assaulting a 7-year-old boy, Gorman said.

At the sentencing hearing, U.S. District Judge John Coughenour also said Umphlett must be on lifetime supervision following his release from prison.

  Comments  

News

Senate budget uses NC revenue boon on more tax cuts, capital

June 21, 2021 4:36 PM

National Politics

Ex-Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman running for AG

June 21, 2021 4:36 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service