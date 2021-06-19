SC city’s mayor decides not to seek reelection

After 12 years, residents in one South Carolina city will be getting new leadership.

Spartanburg Mayor Junie White announced Thursday that he will not seek reelection.

White has led the City of Spartanburg for three terms but said it's time to pass the keys to City Hall to someone else, WSPA-TV reported.

“I am honored that the people of Spartanburg have given me the opportunity to serve as mayor for three terms, and I am proud of all the things we have been able to accomplish,” White said in a release.

White was first elected in November 2009 and re-elected in 2013 and 2017. He had previously served one term as District 4 councilman. He said he believes someone younger than him should take the seat.

“Age is one thing. We’ve got a lot of young people involved in council and involved in the community,” said White, who is 67.

Despite him leaving office, he said he will still help in any way he can. “I hope we continue growth. I hope he’ll always have an open-door policy where everybody can come speak to him. Being congenial and nice and open to people is most important about the job,” he said.

Official filing for the mayoral race opens July 19 and closes Aug. 13. The new mayor will be elected in November and begins the new term in January 2022.