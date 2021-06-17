National Politics

Former officer at Justice Center charged after inmate beaten

The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS

A former St. Louis City Justice Center corrections officer is charged with third-degree assault after she allegedly let two detainees into a cell and allowed let them beat another detainee.

A St. Louis police report identified the officer involved in the March 22 incident as Demeria Thomas. She was relieved of her duties on April 5 after an investigation was completed, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones said.

A police report said surveillance video, which was released to KTVI, shows Thomas allowing two men into the cell, where they attack the detainee. Thomas eventually told the two men to leave the cell and then shut the door.

The police report alleges Thomas did not call for medical attention for the victim, who suffered a broken jaw and other injuries. He was treated two days later but as of this week has not received follow-up care, said his attorney, Mark Pedroli.

Terence Niehoff, an attorney for Thomas, said in a statement that Thomas's actions were not criminal.

The two detainees accused of the attack were charged with assault.

