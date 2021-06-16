North Mississippi city has new interim police chief

A city in north Mississippi has named an interim chief for its police department.

The Tupelo City Council on Tuesday unanimously voted to confirm Jackie Clayton for the role. Clayton, currently a deputy chief, will replace outgoing Chief Bart Aguirre, who announced last month that he would retire on June 30. Clayton’s interim position is effective July 1, The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported.

“Over the next two weeks, I’m going to try and learn all I can about some of the operations I’m not familiar with,” Clayton said prior to the formal announcement. “I plan to keep things going steady.”

Outgoing Mayor Jason Shelton appointed Clayton in the interim slot at the request of Mayor-elect Todd Jordan.

“He has an outstanding resume and outstanding service with the city of Tupelo,” Shelton said of Clayton.

Clayton first joined the police department in August 1979. Since then, he has served as a patrolman, a shift captain and a major of operations. He became one of the department’s two deputy police chiefs in January 2020.

Clayton said he considers it “as an honor to be asked” to temporarily serve as chief.

He intends to meet with the bulk of the police department at some point to discuss operations of the police department.

Clayton will not be in consideration to permanently serve as the next police chief because he is retiring at the end of the year. He has worked for the department for more than 40 years.