Police: Officer on domestic call hears shots, fires at 2 men

Police say an officer shot and wounded two men after hearing gunfire in northwest Philadelphia.

Police said the officers were called to the West Mount Airy neighborhood shortly before 11 p.m. Monday in connection with an ongoing domestic assault that didn't involve a firearm.

The officers were speaking with the family in the living room and one went onto the porch to speak to two members of the household when he heard what he believed to be two gunshots. Both officers went out the front door, saw two people approaching, and heard what they thought were two more gunshots.

One of the officers reported seeing two men armed with a long gun and handgun approaching them up the walkway, and he fired at them, hitting both of them. Police said the two men were treated for non-life-threatening injuries; they didn't say if any charges would be filed.

Police commissioner Danielle Outlaw called it “yet another example of the type of dangers officers and civilians face on our streets."