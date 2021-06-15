Sheriff’s office: Man already jailed charged in fatal crash

A North Carolina man already jailed on a separate charge is now accused in connection with a single-vehicle crash which killed a man, according to a sheriff's office.

The Rowan County Sheriff's Office said Rene Oscar Gomez Jr., 31, is charged with murder in the death last week of Edward Geouge III, 28, news outlets reported. Geouge was found dead last week in a vehicle that ran off the road and overturned in a field, authorities said.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office said they discovered new evidence that led them to believe Geouge may have been run off the road by another vehicle and then fatally injured. A medical examiner determined that Geouge had been shot. The sheriff's office hasn't determined a motive for the crash and shooting

Gomez was already in jail for being a sex offender who failed to notify of a change of address and failing to appear in court for other crimes. He is now jailed without bond, and it's not know if he has an attorney.