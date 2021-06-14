Flooding damages more than 120 homes in Mississippi

A United Parcel Service delivery truck gets stuck in two-feet of water covering an entrance road in Greenwood, Miss., Thursday, June 10, 2021. A tow truck had to be summoned to pulled the stranded vehicle out. (Tim Kalich/The Greenwood Commonwealth via AP) AP

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is continuing to assess damage caused by recent flash flooding.

Parts of central and northern Mississippi were soaked by heavy rainfall starting last week. The downpour washed out some roads, making travel dangerous.

The agency said Monday that it has received reports of damage to 121 homes, 11 businesses and 136 roads, public buildings or public utilities.

One hard-hit area was Tallahatchie County, with reports of 50 damaged homes.