National Politics

Chicago police officer charged in Jan. 6 attack at Capitol

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

A Chicago police officer has been charged with breaching the U.S. Capitol and entering a senator's office during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Karol Chwiesiuk, 29, was arrested Friday and faces five misdemeanor counts, including entering a restricted building, disrupting government business, an disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds with intent to impede congressional proceeding, the Chicago Tribune reported.

A criminal complaint says Chwiesiuk broke into a senator's office along with a mob. Prosecutors also say that two days before he traveled to Washington to attend a rally supporting then President Donald Trump Chwiesiuk sent a text message to a friend saying “Busy planning how to (expletive) up commies."

Chwiesiuk appeared in federal court in Chicago on Friday. His attorney, Tim Grace, said Chwiesiuk has been a Chicago police officer since 2018, and previously served as a Cook County Sheriff's deputy. He was stripped of his police powers this week and is on desk duty, Grace said.

  Comments  

News

Gov says Kentucky succeeded by putting science over politics

June 11, 2021 1:07 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service