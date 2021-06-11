Overland Park city leaders urged to drop pit bull ban

Several residents of the Kansas City suburb of Overland Park, Kansas, are urging the city to repeal its 16-year-old ordinance banning pit bulls.

KCUR-FM reports that 25 people spoke at a meeting Wednesday of an Overland Park City Council committee. All but one of the speakers supported repealing the ordinance. The speakers included veterinarians and an emergency room nurse.

Real estate agent Heather Bauer says the ban has been a deterrent to people who want to live in Overland Park but are concerned their dog might not be allowed.

Some speakers cited the subjectivity in defining a pit bull. Under the city code, animal control officers in Overland Park rely on visual characteristics to identify a dog as belonging to a banned breed.

It isn't clear when the council will decide whether to retain the ban.