Former Wichita teacher pleads guilty to sex with student

An ex-teacher and former Wichita City Council candidate has admitted to having a sexual relationship with an underage student while he taught at Wichita Collegiate School.

Rodney C. Wren on Wednesday pleaded guilty to one of three counts of unlawful sexual relations. Prosecutors said he had a sexual relationship with the girl in 2015 and 2016 at the school. He was fired when he was arrested on Feb. 7, 2020.

Wren’s attorney, Gerard Scott, said Thursday his client “crossed boundaries that he shouldn’t have crossed” but he isn’t “a pedophile” or “a predator,” The Wichita Eagle reported.

When the allegations surfaced in early 2020, Wren had long been a teacher and debate coach at Wichita Collegiate School. He ran unsuccessfully for the District 2 Wichita City Council seat in 2019.

His sentencing is scheduled for July 27.