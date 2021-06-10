Ex-Fort Bragg worker sentenced for government property theft

A former purchasing agent at Fort Bragg has been sentenced to 17 months in prison for accepting bribes in exchange for military contracts, according to a federal prosecutor's office.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina said in a news release that Morris Cooper, 63, pleaded guilty to the charges on Wednesday.

According to an indictment, Cooper used his position to receive cash and gifts for both him and his wife, Beverley Cooper, 53, from vendors in return for steering contracts for supplies to those vendors, the news release said.

Also, Morris Cooper occasionally inflated the prices for items under those contracts beyond market price, increasing profits to the vendor and cash payments to Cooper and/or his wife, according to the news release.

Beverley Cooper was charged with conspiring to steal government property and aiding and abetting her husband and was sentenced to five years probation. The couple had already pleaded guilty to conspiracy to steal government property, and Morris Cooper also pleaded guilty to stealing government property.

The Coopers also were ordered to pay restitution of $6.3 million and to forfeit more than $1 million gained from the conspiracy, the news release said.