Cooper announces reward for information in murder case

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has announced that the state is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the murder of Joshua Tramaine Allen.

A news release from the governor’s office on Wednesday said the 33-year-old Allen was last seen alive in Marshville on Jan. 23, On Feb. 9, Allen’s body was found in a wooded area in Wingate, according to the Union County Sheriff's Office.

According to WBTV, a man’s dump truck broke down and when he pulled off the road, he immediately called 911 because he found Allen’s body.