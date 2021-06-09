Former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed files paperwork for mayoral election bid

ATLANTA — Kasim Reed, who fulfilled his lifelong goal by becoming mayor of Atlanta by the age of 40 and who then left City Hall eight years later under a cloud of controversy and investigation, has officially entered the wide-open mayor's race.

Reed filed paperwork Tuesday night creating a committee that will allow him to begin accepting campaign donations for the 2021 mayor's race, according to documents filed with the state ethics commission. The filing comes before Reed's 52nd birthday party on Thursday, which is being used as a $1,000-per-guest fundraiser.

There have been months of speculation about Reed's entrance into the race. His potential candidacy seemed to solidify last month when Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms dropped out.

Bottoms' announcement was historic — the first time since Mayor Maynard Jackson that an incumbent mayor chose to not seek reelection.

Reed's candidacy is historic in a similar way. He becomes the first mayor since Jackson to seek a third term in office.

There are several other contenders already in the race, including three members of the City Council and a Denton's attorney who worked in Mayor Bill Campbell's administration.

But Reed easily becomes the candidate with the highest name recognition. After serving in the state House and Senate, Reed became mayor in 2010 and oversaw the city during a boon of development — including construction of Mercedes Benz Stadium and the refurbishment of State Farm Arena.

But a federal corruption investigation also began during his tenure and ensnared several members of his administration, including bribery convictions against his chief procurement officer and a deputy chief of staff. Reed's chief financial officer is currently under indictment for fraud and weapons charges.

The investigation dates to 2015, but it was not publicly revealed until 2017. The probe's first trial involves former Director of Human Services Mitzi Bickers. Bickers pleaded not guilty, and her trial could start in January after the next mayor is inaugurated.

Federal prosecutors allege Bickers, a pastor and political operative, aided Reed's entrance into City Hall and conspired with two construction company CEOs in a multimillion-dollar bribery scheme. The CEOs, Elvin R. "E.R." Mitchell Jr. and Charles P. Richards Jr., pleaded guilty in cooperation with prosecutors.

The trials of former CFO Jim Beard and engineering executive Jeff Jafari have yet to be scheduled. Both men pleaded not guilty, and neither will likely see a jury before next year.

The end of Reed's second term in 2018 was also marked by controversy for his free spending, which included handing out huge bonuses to members of his Cabinet.

Several of the bonus recipients returned their bonuses after The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Channel 2 Action News reported on them.

In an interview with Channel 2 last month, Reed said authorities have never accused him of corruption and apologized for the now years-long investigation, which is ongoing.

The race will pit Reed against some familiar political foes.

Council President Felicia Moore, who was the first person to enter the race, was a staunch and persistent critic of Reed during his time as mayor. Moore was a member of the city council during those eight years.

Councilman Andre Dickens, who jumped in the race last month, co-sponsored an ordinance prohibiting the misuse of city credit cards after The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Channel 2 uncovered inappropriate purchases by members of Reed's administration.

Other candidates in the race are Councilman Antonio Brown and Denton's attorney Sharon Gay.

———

(Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter J. Scott Trubey contributed to this report.)