2 winners of May special elections sworn in to state Senate

Newly elected state senators from Lebanon and Scranton took their oaths of office Wednesday, less than a month after the two won separate special elections to fill vacancies.

Sen. Marty Flynn, D-Lackawanna, was most recently a state representative. The special election to fill his now vacant House seat was scheduled for the Nov. 2 election.

Flynn succeeded Sen. John Blake, D-Lackawanna, who quit the chamber to take a job on the staff of U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, a Democrat. Flynn won a special election on May 18.

Also Wednesday, Republican Chris Gebhard was sworn in to represent a Lebanon County seat in the state Senate. He came in first in a May 18 special election. The Lebanon Senate seat became open with the January death of Republican Sen. Dave Arnold.