GBI: Multi-county chase ends in fatal shooting by trooper

A state trooper fatally shot a man who fired at the officers who chased his speeding car through three counties in west-central Georgia, the state Bureau of Investigation said.

Troup County deputies saw a black BMW going 93 mph (145 kph) in a 70 mph (113 kph) zone on Interstate 185 on Tuesday afternoon, according to a bureau statement. They tried to stop the car, but the driver kept going. He was identified as 33-year-old Kevin Christopher Caldwell of Sharpsburg.

The chase continued southbound into Harris County, where a deputy was unsuccessful in deploying stop sticks to disable the vehicle, the agency said.

A Georgia State Patrol trooper and a Motor Carrier Compliance Division officer joined the pursuit at some point. Law enforcement followed Caldwell into Muscogee County, where he got off the highway in Columbus.

Caldwell collided with a blue Toyota Corolla at the base of an exit ramp, according to the investigation bureau. He then shot at officers with a handgun, the statement added.

A state trooper fired back and struck Caldwell multiple times, the agency said. Caldwell was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No officers were injured in the shooting, according to the investigation bureau. The unidentified driver of the Toyota Corolla was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries.