Crews work on Jackson water pumps, but rain could delay fix

Officials in Jackson say crews are working to fix ongoing problems with water pumps, but warn that weather could affect the pace of the work.

About 2,000 residents are under a precautionary boil water notice, WAPT-TV reported.

Crews on Monday began replacing one permanent pump. They’re also dealing with problems with another pump and are encouraging residents to conserve water while repairs are made.

Heavy rains this week could delay their work schedule, officials said.

The problem are within the Jackson Maddox Well System, which serves about 16,000 well-water connections to south Jackson and the city of Byram.

Bottled water was distributed Tuesday at a middle school in the area.