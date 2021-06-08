Investigators say deputy killed Missouri woman holding gun

A suburban Kansas City sheriff’s deputy has fatally shot a woman after being called to a home to check on the welfare of a resident there, authorities said.

The shooting happened after deputies were called to a Garden City home around 3:40 p.m. Monday for a welfare check, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

When deputies arrived, they reported encountering a woman on the front porch of the home holding a gun. The deputies yelled repeatedly for the woman to drop the gun, but the woman instead pointed the gun at deputies, officials said. One deputy fired his service weapon, hitting the woman, according to the department.

The woman was taken to an area hospital, where she later died. Officials did not immediately release the woman’s name or the name of the deputy believed to have shot her.

The shooting remains under investigation.