Police shoot, kill person near Jefferson City mall

The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

Authorities are investigating after a police officer fatally shot someone Monday near a Jefferson City shopping mall.

Missouri State Cpl. Kyle Green said the shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. between the Capital Mall and a Walgreens store located directly across the street.

He said he was headed to the scene and didn't immediately know the name, age, gender or race of the person who was killed or what led up to the shooting.

He also said he had no information about the Jefferson City police officer who fired the deadly shot. The patrol urged the public in a tweet to avoid the area near the mall.

Police Lt. Dave Williams said in a news release that the department had asked the patrol to investigate. Williams said police had no information to release at this time.

