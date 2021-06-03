Trial date set for WA police officer charged with murder

The murder trail in the first case brought against an officer since Washington voters made it easier to prosecute police for using deadly force has been set for Feb. 28, 2022.

Auburn Officer Jeffrey Nelson was charged last year with second-degree murder and first-degree assault in the shooting death of Jesse Sarey, 26, on May 31, 2019. It was the first time an officer was charged with using excessive force since the passage of Initiative 940, which changed the legal standard for the use of force by a police officer. The new law removed the requirement that prosecutors must show the officer acted with malice.

Nelson had responded to reports that a man was throwing garbage, banging on store windows and kicking vehicles in a shopping area in Auburn, a city of about 70,000, almost 28 miles (45 kilometers) south of Seattle.

On Thursday at a hearing King County Superior Court Judge Nicole Gaines Phelps signed off on the trial date the prosecution and defense had worked out. Nelson was not at the hearing.

Nelson confronted Sarey outside a grocery story and told him he was under arrest for disorderly conduct. After Sarey failed to comply with Nelson's orders, the officer put his hands on Sarey's shoulders and began a physical arrest.

At one point, Nelson is seen in video punching Sarey seven times in the head and upper body before pulling out his firearm and shooting Sarey in the torso. He fell back on the pavement and Nelson aimed his gun again. It jammed so he cleared the round, racked another bullet and fired a second shot into Sarey's forehead.

Nelson has pleaded not guilty. His previous lawyer, Alan Harvey, has said that the officer was acting in self-defense when he shot Sarey. His new attorney, Emma Scanlan, declined to comment Thursday.

King County Prosecutor Dan Satterberg has said Nelson escalated the situation with Sarey, failed to wait for backup before confronting him, and that the level of force he used was unreasonable.