UofM police chief retiring after 30 years in law enforcement

After a 30-year career in law enforcement, University of Mississippi Police Chief Ray Hawkins is retiring.

Hawkins, who became chief in March 2018, is leaving the post effective June 30. He's been with the university police agency for 24 years, after initially starting as a patrolman in 1996, the university said in a news release Thursday. Prior to that he worked at the Water Valley Police Department for five years.

Hawkins said he's looking forward to spending more time with friends and family.

Still, he said he will miss the university environment.

“The partnerships you create from one department to the other, the willingness to engage with others not only for success of the university, but for each person's individual success as well,” Hawkins said. "We depend on each other to make things happen. What I will always love is that once you become a part of this community, people really step up to help you make your job easier.”

Charlotte Fant Pegues, interim vice chancellor for student affairs, said she wishes the best for Hawkins, with whom she has worked closely over the years.

“Chief Hawkins has been a trusted leader and friend to many throughout his law enforcement career at the university,” she said. “His unwavering commitment and decades of experience will be greatly missed. I wish him the very best in his retirement.”